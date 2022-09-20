Roseville police want help identifying man suspected of stabbing, killing dog

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police want help identifying a man who they believe fatally stabbed a dog.

The incident happened Thursday (Sept. 15) at 1:45 p.m. in the area of Flanagan and Dolphin streets in Roseville.

The suspect is described as a white man between the ages of 60 to 65. He was bald and had a scruffy goatee, according to police. He was carrying a black terrier-mix dog when a witness saw him.

A Roseville woman was looking for her two dogs, which had gotten loose from the yard. While searching, she saw the man holding a bloody knife in his hands. He yelled at her to get her dogs.

She found one of her dogs, a pit bull mix, dead in front of a home on Dugan Street. The man fled the scene before police arrived.

Police believe the man lives in the area because he was walking his dog when he is accused of stabbing and killing the other dog.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scicluna at 586-447-4510, or email at jscicluna@rosevillepolice-mi.com

