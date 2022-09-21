Detroit police searching for man suspected for shooting 3 dogs, killing 2

Rebel Dogs Detroit is looking for a foster parent after a pup in the city was shot.

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is looking for the man suspected of shooting three dogs on Detroit’s west side, killing two.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Davison Freeway.

The canine survivor has now been named Davie.

Juniper Fleming from Rebel Dogs Detroit is helping yet another neglected or harmed animal in Detroit. This time it’s a dog shot five times, along with two other puppies that didn’t make it.

Davie was the only one with an owner.

“He definitely could have died,” said Fleming. “Like, it’s wild that he’s alive. Amazingly, the five gunshot wounds didn’t hit any major arteries. Absolutely incredible.”

Read: Dogs abandoned by roadside left to die in Detroit

Neighbors called 911 about a man who was shooting the dogs in the middle of the street. There’s no idea why anyone would do such a thing.

“I don’t know if it was more for fun,” Fleming said. “Sometimes we hear that people, out of boredom and a desire for excitement, make choices that harm animals like this.”

But the dog, now named Davie, is happy to be alive, especially knowing the other dogs passed away from the same incident.

Local 4 spoke to its owner, who was too shaken to go on camera, right after stumbling onto another dead dog stuffed in a garbage bag, left on the side of the road.

“It hurt because you get close to your animals,” said the anonymous owner. “It’s sad to think that people are doing these kinds of things in this city. But I guess that goes along with living in Detroit.”

Our crews ended up stumbling onto another dead dog stuffed in a garbage bag, left on the side of the road. As far as Davie’s recovery, he should be just fine. But one of his legs will, unfortunately, have to be amputated.

“It’s the best thing for Davie,” Fleming said. “And it means he can go into a foster home immediately after the surgery. So we’re really excited for him.”

Rebel Dogs Detroit is still trying to raise money for Davie’s vet bill. He’s got about $6,000 more to go. The organization is still looking for fosters to help them better care for animals like Davie Himself.

Those willing to help can click here.

Related: Roseville police searching for man who stabbed 2 dogs, killing one