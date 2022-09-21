81º

Local News

South Redford School District reopens Thursday after cyberattack caused canceled classes

Classes were canceled for South Redford School District Sept. 20, 21

Shawn Ley, Reporter

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Redford, South Redford School District, Wayne County, Cyber Attack
South Redford School District canceled classes Tuesday and Wednesday due to a cyberattack that impacted students and teachers.

REDFORD, Mich.South Redford School District will resume classes on Thursday after canceling the past two days due to a cyberattack.

Over 3,000 students and their families were impacted by the cyberattack.

According to the school district, the cyber forensics team was able to isolate the cyberattack before the threat spread throughout the district.

Below is a from the district.

Previous coverage: What we know about a cyberattack in South Redford School District that caused classes to be canceled

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Local 4 Defender Shawn Ley is an Emmy award-winning journalist who has been with Local 4 News for more than a decade.

email

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter