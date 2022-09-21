South Redford School District reopens Thursday after cyberattack caused canceled classes

REDFORD, Mich. – South Redford School District will resume classes on Thursday after canceling the past two days due to a cyberattack.
Over 3,000 students and their families were impacted by the cyberattack.
According to the school district, the cyber forensics team was able to isolate the cyberattack before the threat spread throughout the district.
Below is a from the district.
