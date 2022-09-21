South Redford School District reopens Thursday after cyberattack caused canceled classes

REDFORD, Mich. – South Redford School District will resume classes on Thursday after canceling the past two days due to a cyberattack.

Over 3,000 students and their families were impacted by the cyberattack.

According to the school district, the cyber forensics team was able to isolate the cyberattack before the threat spread throughout the district.

Below is a from the district.

“This week South Redford School District was a victim of a malicious cyber-attack that has impacted the learning of our students. It is hard to believe that someone would deliberately try to disrupt our children’s education, but overnight our Cyber Forensics teams made great progress in resolving this attack and securing our systems. Using advanced internet security software, Cyber Forensic teams identified the cyber-attack that appears to have been isolated before it could be spread throughout the District; due in part to early detection, intervention, and proactive measures of the District to limit technology and network usage. At this time, the Cyber Forensic team have yet to identify any evidence of a data breach. The District hopes to have additional updates for our community later this afternoon. In the meantime, Cyber Forensics teams are advising the District that student and staff-issued Chromebooks were not impacted by the cyber-attack and can be brought back into service at this time. Windows-based computers issued by the District should remain offline while Cyber Forensic teams continue to run advanced diagnostics and software on these systems. Again, we appreciate the overwhelming support and patience from our community as we navigate this difficult situation. We look forward to an opportunity to put all of our time and energy back to where it belongs; educating the students of the South Redford School District. South Redford School District, Sept. 21, 2022

