Morning 4: Former student found near school blaring music in car after making bomb threat, police say

Rico Cook is accused of making a threat directed at New Haven High School on Sept. 19, 2022.

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Former New Haven student found nearby blaring music in car after making bomb threat, police say

A former student at New Haven High School made a bomb threat directed at the school and then sat nearby in a car with music blaring and hazard lights flashing, police said.

Macomb County deputies were called around 6:50 a.m. Monday (Sept. 19) to the high school because of a social media threat. At the time, the school was dark due to a power outage.

Read the report here.

Woman partially ejected, killed after crashing into median overnight on I-94

A woman was partially ejected and killed overnight when she crashed into the median on I-94 in Wayne County.

The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 21) in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Woodward Avenue in Detroit.

Read more here.

Man who murdered 29-year-old outside Erebus Haunted Attraction in 2020 sentenced

A man who shot and killed a 29-year-old man outside of Erebus Haunted Attraction in 2020 has been sentenced to at least 17 years in prison.

Damon Parker Terrelle was sentenced on Tuesday on second-degree murder and felony firearm convictions. The initial shooting happened at 12:31 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2020.

Learn more here.

2 claim Mega Millions prize; 3rd-largest US lottery jackpot

Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday.

See the story here.