Man who murdered 29-year-old outside Erebus Haunted Attraction in 2020 sentenced

PONTIAC, Mich. – A man who shot and killed a 29-year-old man outside of Erebus Haunted Attraction in 2020 has been sentenced to at least 17 years in prison.

Damon Parker Terrelle was sentenced on Tuesday on second-degree murder and felony firearm convictions. The initial shooting happened at 12:31 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2020.

Officials said the victim and his girlfriend were standing in line behind the shooter and waiting to enter the Erebus Haunted House. Terrelle would not move and accused the victim of attempting to cut in line ahead of him.

Terrelle and the victim exchanged words and the victim told his girlfriend that he was going to his vehicle. Terrelle also walked to the parking lot, according to police.

Witnesses reported hearing shots fired and saw a blue sedan quickly flee the scene. The victim had been shot in the neck, chest and side. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Terrelle was arrested in October 2020, and charged shortly after.

Previous: Police seek man in deadly shooting of 29-year-old outside Erebus Haunted House in Pontiac