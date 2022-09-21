Ride-along experiences you can try out at the Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT – The Detroit Auto Show used to be a place where people would come to look and learn about the newest car models and maybe get inside to get a good feel for them. Well, that appears to all be changing.

At this year’s auto show, you might mistake yourself for being at an amusement park rather than an auto show. There are lines all over filled with people waiting to take a ride in the automakers newest models.

Auto Show Product Specialist tell me that it’s no longer enough to just show people the cars, people want to see how they drive and more particularly, they want to see how they drive in extreme conditions.

Here’s a look at what you can ride in at the North American International Auto Show:

Right in the middle of Huntington Place you can’t miss the Ford experience. You have the option to ride the F-150 Lightning on the electric track and experience an acceleration launch while also getting the chance to see how well the brakes work with a sudden stop after the launch.

Photos from the Detroit Auto Show in Sept. 2022. (Kim DeGiulio/WDIV)

You can also ride in the Ford Bronco and go up Bronco Mountain to see how the Bronco drives off-road on Ford’s off-road course.

Over at Jeep you can ride a wide variety of their vehicles at Camp Jeep. These vehicles include the Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, Jeep Gladiator Mojave, Jeep Wrangler 4xE Rubicon, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trail Hawk 4xE and the Jeep Wrangler 392 rubicon.

A representative from Jeep tells me this riding experience gives potential buyers the chance to see what sets the Jeep apart when it comes to its off-road capabilities. While getting a ride up their 23-foot-high mountain that goes 40 degrees up and down, riders will experience Jeeps’ ground clearance, traction and articulation.

The other option for riding is at the Dodge display at the Ram Truck territory. Here you can ride in a Ram Truck and get to see how these vehicles tow and mountain drive.

For all of the ride alongs, you must be at least 44 inches tall and accompanied by an adult if you are under the age of 18.