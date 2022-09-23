Another milestone hit during construction of Detroit’s Joe Louis Greenway

DETROIT – Construction on another major portion of the Joe Louis Greenway project began on Friday, the Grand River Avenue to Fullerton Avenue section has broken ground and is expected to be complete next year.

The Joe Louis Greenway will be a 27.5-mile path that connects parks and neighborhoods across the city. Connecting the Dequindre Cut and the Detroit Riverfront to 23 neighborhoods in four different cities, allowing citizens to travel safely from McNichols to the riverfront without a car.

The Grand River Avenue to Fullerton Avenue leg will stretch over a one-half mile and will have a half-acre green space at the Oakman Boulevard entrance.

Grand River to Fullerton leg of the Joe Louis Greenway (City of Detroit)

Construction costs for this section of the project are paid for by the $11 million from the city’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“District 7 is now the epicenter of revitalization when it comes to walkability and connectivity as the Joe Louis Greenway comes to our neighborhoods,” said Councilmember Fred Durhal III. “With hopes of storefronts and economic development along the trail, residents will now be a part of a narrative that reflects the true trajectory of Detroit.”

The first leg of construction started in May 2021, from Joy Road to Warren Avenue, and is set to open later this fall. Construction of this portion is expected to be completed next spring.

