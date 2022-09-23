Canton woman, Oak Park man charged after 34-year-old murdered in Detroit

DETROIT – A Canton Township woman and an Oak Park man are facing charges after a 34-year-old was murdered in Detroit.

Police were in the area of West Elizabeth and Clifford streets at 2:07 a.m. May 30 when they heard gunshots. They searched the area and found Akeem Stevens, 34, of Detroit, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Stevens was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said Ronald Gaskin Anthony, 27, of Oak Park, fired multiple shots at Stevens before fleeing the scene.

He and Alana Michele Caver, 26, of Canton Township, were arrested Tuesday (Sept. 20).

Anthony is charged with felony murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying with unlawful intent, carrying a concealed weapon, and two felony firearm violations.

Caver has been charged with false report of a felony.

They’re both expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon.