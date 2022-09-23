Detroit police want help finding 18-year-old missing for nearly 2 weeks

DETROIT – Police are looking for an 18-year-old boy who left home and didn’t return.
Sean Taylor has been missing since 9 p.m. on Sept. 11. He was last seen in the 14300 block of Whitcomb.
He was wearing a black t-shirt, gray sweatpants and white flip flops. Police said he has bipolar disorder and PTSD.
|Details
|Sean Taylor
|Age
|18
|Height
|6′2′'
|Hair
|Black
|Weight
|340 lbs
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.
