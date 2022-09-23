61º

Detroit police want help finding 18-year-old missing for nearly 2 weeks

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Sean Taylor (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are looking for an 18-year-old boy who left home and didn’t return.

Sean Taylor has been missing since 9 p.m. on Sept. 11. He was last seen in the 14300 block of Whitcomb.

He was wearing a black t-shirt, gray sweatpants and white flip flops. Police said he has bipolar disorder and PTSD.

DetailsSean Taylor
Age18
Height6′2′'
HairBlack
Weight340 lbs
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

