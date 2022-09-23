Detroit police want help finding 18-year-old missing for nearly 2 weeks

DETROIT – Police are looking for an 18-year-old boy who left home and didn’t return.

Sean Taylor has been missing since 9 p.m. on Sept. 11. He was last seen in the 14300 block of Whitcomb.

He was wearing a black t-shirt, gray sweatpants and white flip flops. Police said he has bipolar disorder and PTSD.

Details Sean Taylor Age 18 Height 6′2′' Hair Black Weight 340 lbs Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact Detroit police at 313-596-5201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

