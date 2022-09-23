Michigan man accused of killing, eating parts of college student pleads guilty to murder

A Michigan man plead guilty in a case where police said he killed a 25-year-old college student and ate parts of his body. READ: https://www.clickondetroit.com/news/michigan/2022/05/28/fall-trial-set-for-michigan-man-in-2019-killing-mutilation/

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. – A Michigan man accused of killing, mutilating and cannibalizing a college student in 2019 has pleaded guilty to murder.

Mark Latunski was charged in the murder of Kevin Bacon in 2019. Prosecutors said the two met on a dating app, which Latunski used to lure the 25-year-old to his home in Shiawassee County.

He is accused of killing Bacon and eating parts of his body. He initially pleaded insanity, but was later found fit to stand trial.

Another hearing is set for next month.

