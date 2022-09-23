Pittsfield Township police arrest Whittaker man linked to non-fatal shooting

Pittsfield Township police officers have arrested a 26-year-old man out of Whittaker, linked to a non-fatal shooting.

The incident occurred at 9:53 a.m. Friday (Aug. 12) in the 7000 block of East Michigan Avenue in Pittsfield Township.

Officers arrived at the scene and identified a 22-year-old male victim who had been shot in the leg, provided aid, and transported the victim to the hospital for treatment.

On Friday (Sept. 23), the Pittsfield Township Police Department apprehended 26-year-old Daniel Lovell Keener. He was transported to the Washtenaw County Jail, arraigned, and is being held on a $75,000/10% cash bond.

The charges include weapons offenses and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder.

