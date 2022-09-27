Northville PD adopts first support dog, needs help picking a name

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP Mich. – The Northville Township Police Department has adopted the city’s first police support dog.

While the newest recruit is adorable, the department needs help picking a name for him. The pup is a 16-week-old golden doodle and will be handled by Community Service Officer Andrew Domzalski. According to the department, the pup will help provide comfort in assisting interviews involving children and victims of traumatic events.

“He will be a visible and highly popular member of our Department, and we couldn’t be more excited to include him in our community policing programming,” wrote Police Chief Scott Hilden in a news release.

The department stated that the pup will start support dog training in November.

“We explored getting a rescue for this important job because there is such a need for welcoming rescues into a home,” wrote Officer Domzalski. “After speaking with various experts, other police departments, and then meeting the Goldendoodle’s gentle parents, we knew we found a special buddy to help our great community.”

Click here to vote on a name for Northville’s first therapy dog. If you don’t have social media, you can send your suggestions to socialmedia@twp.northville.mi.us.

Voting on a name ends Sept. 30.