Southfield police want help finding missing 46-year-old man

Kiandre Teddy Taylor last seen on Sept. 25

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police are seeking information about a 46-year-old man who went missing in Southfield. (Southfield Police Department)

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 46-year-old man who went missing in Southfield.

Kiandre Teddy Taylor was last seen Sunday (Sept. 25) at his home in Southfield.

The police department believes Taylor is an endangered/missing person due to his diagnosis of schizophrenia and he may be off of his medications.

Noelle CarrollDetails
Age46
Height6′1″
HairGrey hair and beard
Weight150 pounds

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

