Southfield police want help finding missing 46-year-old man

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 46-year-old man who went missing in Southfield.
Kiandre Teddy Taylor was last seen Sunday (Sept. 25) at his home in Southfield.
The police department believes Taylor is an endangered/missing person due to his diagnosis of schizophrenia and he may be off of his medications.
|Details
|Age
|46
|Height
|6′1″
|Hair
|Grey hair and beard
|Weight
|150 pounds
Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.