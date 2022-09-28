‘Please give us justice’: Family seeking justice for child killed in hit-and-run in Redford Township

A Redford Township family is looking for answers in the death of Chase Young, the six-year-old boy who was hit and killed while riding his bicycle last month. The driver responsible for the incident never stopped to check on him.

The longer the family goes without closure in getting justice for Young, the harder it gets.

“This is one of the worst situations to occur,” said Chase Young’s aunt Lori Young. “No answers, no words.”

Forty-eight long days have come and gone since the tragic hit and run of Chase Young back on Aug. 10. He died about a week later in the hospital from his injuries, but the hurt his family is still going through can be seen on the face of his aunt.

“He touched so many people, including myself,” Lori Young said. “He loved going to the park and riding his bike.”

Sadly, the six-year-old was riding his bike around the corner from his house when a blue Chevy Impala struck him near Vassar, and Brady drives.

The two people that were inside the vehicle got out and ran away from the scene. Family members have to pass by the scene every single day.

“I think that’s harder too,” Lori Young said. “It’s very emotional. Nothing but memories.”

With no new leads heading towards an arrest, the devastation has seriously taken a toll on Chase Young’s mother, who was too broken to go on camera.

“My sister, she’s strong, but she breaks down,” Lori Young said. “It’s an everyday process.”

Lori Young wants the people who hit her nephew to have a heart and make things right so the Young family can at least have closure.

“Knowing that you took my nephew, I would just say just turn yourself in,” Lori Young said. “Please give us justice for Chase. Please. If you know who he is, somebody speak up. Say something. Please just turn yourself in.”

Police are still looking for a 2012 Chevy Impala.

