Royal Oak police seek person of interest in armed robbery at Huntington Bank

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The Royal Oak Police Department is seeking information about a person of interest involved in an armed robbery at Huntington Bank.

The incident occurred Tuesday (Sept. 27) afternoon at 4609 Crooks Road in Royal Oak.

An employee called 911 to report the incident, and investigating officers determined at 4:41 p.m. that a male suspect had entered the bank and implied that he had a weapon and demanded money.

Officials say the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene after implying that he had a weapon under his jacket to the bank teller.

Royal Oak police brought in their K-9 officer to respond to the suspect’s location, tracking his path to a nearby street, where it is believed the suspect entered an unknown vehicle and fled the area.

Police described the suspect as a Black male, 5′10, 120-130 pounds, wearing a black jacket with a hood over his head, a black mask over his face, olive green sweatpants, and white gym shoes, with possible tattoos on his wrist.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should contact the Royal Oak Police Department, Criminal Investigations Division Lieutenant Al Carter at (248) 246-3456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.