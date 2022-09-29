2 charged after undercover Michigan State Police trooper shot in Detroit

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has charged two people, a man, and a woman, in the shooting of an undercover Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit. The officer was shot during an undercover operation early Tuesday (Sept. 27) morning on the city's west side. Prosecutors say Andrae Scott fired multiple shots at the trooper, and his friend Robin Hall was an accessory after the fact.

DETROIT – The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has charged two people, a man, and a woman, in the shooting of an undercover Michigan State Police trooper in Detroit.

The officer was shot during an undercover operation early Tuesday (Sept. 27) morning on the city’s west side.

Prosecutors say Andrae Scott fired multiple shots at the trooper, and his friend Robin Hall was an accessory after the fact.

MSP trooper is in stable condition.

