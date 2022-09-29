‘They stole my van at gunpoint’: Amazon driver carjacked while delivering packages in Detroit

DETROIT – An Amazon delivery driver was carjacked at gunpoint in Detroit.

The carjacking happened on Detroit’s west side and was caught on camera. The video shows the driver walking away as the robber takes off.

When the driver exited her van a gunman approached her and stole the vehicle and the packages that were left inside it. She ran to a home neary and banged on the door for help.

“We can hear the young lady knocking on the door, knocking on the door, saying that, ‘please help me, please help me, I just got robbed,’” Michael Fountain said.

She was trying to deliver a package of bottled water to Fountain’s home when a man approached her with a gun and stole her van.

Fountain’s Ring security camera security system captured the moment the gunman got in the van and drove away.

“She actually had the box in her hand, she says as he walked up to her he had a ski mask on. He pulled a gun on her. Other than that, she said he didn’t really say anything. She gave him the box and he threw it back in the truck and he drove off,” Fountain said.

The van was found a few blocks away and had been emptied out. Detroit police said an investigation is underway.

“This is a horrible incident and we’re glad the driver is ok. We’re working with law enforcement as they investigate.” Branden Baribeau, Amazon Spokesperson

Read: More crime coverage