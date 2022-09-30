65º

Local News

Canadian National Railway crews clean up after multiple train car derailments in Warren

Crews working double shifts to get everything cleared

Pamela Osborne, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Jim Fouts, Canadian National Railway, Warren, Stephens Road, Schoenherr Road, East 10 Mile Road, Local, Macomb County, Michigan, Train, Derail, Derailment, Warren Police, 10 Mile Road, Groesbeck Highway
Canadian National Railway crews are on scene in Warren and will be working throughout the night to clean up after the train derailment that occurred Thursday morning. The accident caused road closures and traffic delays which involved nearly 20 train cars.

WARREN, Mich.Canadian National Railway crews are on the scene in Warren and will be working throughout the night to clean up after the train derailment that occurred Thursday morning.

The accident caused road closures and traffic delays, which involved 12 of 151 train cars.

Warren Mayor James Fouts said the goal is to have everything cleared and back to normal by Friday (Sept. 30) evening. CNR crews are working double shifts to make that happen.

As the sun set over Warren, the work to upright and remove several derailed train cars continued. Special equipment was brought in while people were told to keep out of the area.

More: Warren train car derailment latest: 2 roads still closed, some chemicals leaked

Several roads remained closed hours after a dozen CNR trains derailed. Our Drone 4 camera provided up-close looks at the train cars that laid zigzagged across the railroad tracks.

The derailing caused multiple closures in the area of Schoenherr and East 10 Mile roads. Fortunately, there were no injuries.

The cause of the derailment is something investigators are still working to find out.

Local 4 reached out to the Canadian National Railway’s media representative, but he hasn’t yet responded.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Pamela Osborne is thrilled to be back home at the station she grew up watching! You can watch her on Local 4 News Sundays and weeknights. Pamela joined the WDIV News Team in February 2022, after working at stations in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

email

facebook

twitter

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter