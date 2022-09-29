Photos: Several train cars derail in southeast Warren, disrupt traffic

WARREN, Mich. – Officials confirm that 16 train cars derailed while traveling through southeast Warren on Thursday, disrupting traffic flow in the immediate area.

An investigation is underway Thursday, Sept. 29, after 16 train cars derailed in the area of Stephens and Schoenherr roads, near Groesbeck Highway, in the morning. Warren police said Thursday morning that about 134 train cars were still on the rail.

Multiple roads in the immediate area are closed to traffic as the train remains on the rail and police continue to investigate. Officials said some of the derailed train cars are tankers carrying liquid chlorine and unrefined liquor, but it does not appear that anything has leaked or poses a danger to the public.

Below are photos of the scene, taken from a drone perspective.

The scene where several train cars derailed in southeast Warren on Sept. 29, 2022 (WDIV)

The scene where several train cars derailed in southeast Warren on Sept. 29, 2022 (WDIV)

The scene where several train cars derailed in southeast Warren on Sept. 29, 2022 (WDIV)

The scene where several train cars derailed in southeast Warren on Sept. 29, 2022 (WDIV)

About 20 train cars derailed in southeast Warren on Sept. 29, 2022 (WDIV)

Here’s a video of the scene:

The following roads will remain closed amid an investigation all day Thursday, and possibly into the morning hours on Friday:

10 Mile Road between Groesbeck Highway and Schoenherr Road

Schoenherr Road between 10 Mile Road and Stephens Road

Stephens Road west of Schoenherr Road

No injuries were reported from the derailment.

“Thankfully, we do not have any injuries or any major environmental concerns as a result of this train derailment,” said Warren police Commissioner William Dwyer. “We are encouraging the public to avoid the area so that crews can work to clear the derailment as fast as possible. We will continue to keep the public advised of any new information related to this incident.”