Warren train car derailment latest: 2 roads still closed, some chemicals leaked

About 20 train cars derailed in southeast Warren on Sept. 29, 2022

WARREN, Mich. – A few roads remain closed in southeast Warren on Friday due to the train car derailment that occurred Thursday.

Several train cars derailed Thursday morning while traveling through Warren in the area of Stephens and Schoenherr roads. Warren police said Friday, Sept. 30, that 12 of 151 train cars derailed, after initially reporting that about 20 train cars derailed.

Among the derailed train cars were multiple tankers, some carrying liquid chlorine, ethanol alcohol and hydraulic cement. Both ethanol alcohol and hydraulic cement leaked from the derailed tankers, but officials say the materials are non toxic and don’t present any environmental or public safety concerns.

Several roads in the area were closed Thursday as authorities investigated the incident, and as many train cars remained on the railway. Many of those roads have since reopened, but two roads remain closed to traffic amid clean-up efforts.

The following roads are closed to traffic Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1:

Stephens Road between Hoover Road and Schoenherr Road

9 Mile Road between Groesbeck Highway and Hoover Road

Canadian National Railway, the owner and operator of the railway, is reportedly overseeing clean-up with help from local authorities. Clean-up efforts are expected to be finished by late Saturday.

No injuries were reported from the derailment. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the train car derailment, but say that both foul play and a traffic crash have been ruled out.

No buildings were damaged by the derailment, officials said, though the rail itself has reportedly sustained some damage.

Photos from the derailment can be found below.

The scene where several train cars derailed in southeast Warren on Sept. 29, 2022 (WDIV)

