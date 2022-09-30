Morning 4: Here’s how often, where, when motor vehicle-deer crashes happen in Michigan

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Share the road: A look at vehicle-deer crash data in Michigan

Deer are running around and crossing the road more often this time of year, which is when the most motor vehicle-deer crashes occur in the state of Michigan.

We’re taking a look at how often, where and when these crashes occur in Michigan.

See the data here.

23 years ago a teen disappeared after leaving friend’s house in Eastpointe -- he’s still missing

A 17-year-old boy was last seen leaving a friend’s house in Eastpointe after being dropped off. That was 23 years ago.

Yusuf Abdul Wilson was 17 years old when he vanished on Oct. 1, 1999. He has not been heard from since then. He would be 40 years old now.

See the story here.

Explainer: Tua Tagovailoa, fencing response and NFL protocol

Tua Tagovailoa stumbled to the ground, his legs wobbly and unable to walk to the huddle after banging his head Sunday. And then Thursday night, he was carried off the field by stretcher after another hit caused his head to violently slam against the turf and his hands to freeze up.

Read more here.

Michigan Supreme Court to take on car insurance case

The Michigan Supreme Court will take on the car insurance case as drivers may have to repay a portion of the $400 refund they received from their insurance companies in 2022.

The new law puts caps on what medical providers can charge those catastrophically injured before 2019.

Learn more here.