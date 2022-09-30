Sunny Friday before tropical storm clouds move into Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Good Friday afternoon!

Let’s call today the pick day of the week here in Metro Detroit, as that sunshine will burn through the morning fog nicely, warming us nicely all day.

We will see mostly sunshine this afternoon with highs ranging from 65-70 degrees, with a lighter cool breeze moving ENE at 5-10 mph. You are going to want that jacket or sweatshirt later: Temps will cool from the lower 60s to the middle 50s.

Watch the skies fill with high clouds through the later evening and overnight. Those are debris clouds from two-time Hurricane Ian spreading rain quickly from the Carolinas into the Ohio Valley as we head into the weekend.

Tonight’s sunset is at 7:16 p.m.

Cloudy start to October

Saturday is the start of October! We’ll be dealing with those Ian clouds, so our morning temps won’t be quite as cool. We will dip into the upper 40s for anyone heading out and about early Saturday.

Saturday afternoon highs will get hung up in the upper 60s under only partly sunny skies. Those debris clouds from Ian won’t deliver any rain for us and will not impact all of Pure Michigan. The clouds will be fewer and thinner the farther west and north you are from Detroit.

Sunday may start out with a little bit of cloud cover, but we will see partly sunny skies becoming partly cloudy throughout the day. Temps for tailgating before the Lions game will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees as the morning advances.

Sunday highs will be in the neighborhood of 70 degrees with middle 60s likely on the east side from a stiff breeze coming from the big lakes.

Mostly dry next week

Most of next week will remain dry, which is bad news. We will end September in a big rain deficit, along with a true shortage so far this year.

Monday and Tuesday will be bone dry with wonderful fall sunshine and temps again in that 65-70 degree range.

Some computer model data shows a few more clouds over SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario on Wednesday in advance of our next rain chance, which may not be until Thursday. There will be very light and scattered rain chances next Thursday into Friday morning.

We will keep you posted as we get closer.

