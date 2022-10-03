Plymouth District Library eliminates late fees, goes ‘fine free’

Plymouth District Library staff celebrate the library going fine free as of Oct. 1, 2022.

PLYMOUTH, Mich. – The Plymouth District Library has officially eliminated late fees for local borrowers, both in the present and retroactively.

Late fees have been cleared for all existing Plymouth Library borrowers as of Oct. 1, officials announced. As of Saturday, borrowers will not be charged fees for returning library materials late.

Library patrons will still be expected to comply with due dates and return times. Borrowers will “still be responsible for replacement fees for items lost or damaged,” officials said. Items are considered “lost” once they are 30 days overdue.

Plymouth District Library is one of several Metro Detroit libraries going “fine-free” in an effort to make the library and its materials more accessible to the community, especially those in low-income households.

“Libraries are intrinsically about equitable access to knowledge,” said Shauna Anderson, library director. “We are so pleased that the library board was supportive of this proposed change so we can welcome back the entire community and not leave anyone out.”

Learn more on the library’s FAQ page right here.

Related: Royal Oak library fights back against calls for banning books with riff on Rock and Roll concert shirt