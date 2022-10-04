5 Detroit officers fire 38 shots, killing man with knife during mental health check -- what we know

The Detroit Police Department released the video of officers fatally shooting a man during a mental health call. The video was released in just the past hour, and it goes step by step through what occurred during that call early Sunday morning on the city's west side.

DETROIT – Five Detroit police officers fired a total of 38 shots, killing a 22-year-old man during a mental health check because he charged at them with a knife, according to authorities.

On Tuesday afternoon, Detroit police Chief James White showed body camera footage of what happened the night of the fatal shooting. He said he wanted to provide the update in an “abundance of transparency.”

You can watch Mara MacDonald’s 5 p.m. update in the video above.

Officers called to home by family member

Officers were called at 5:01 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 2) to the 14900 block of Littlefield Street on Detroit’s west side.

“Upon arrival some three minutes later, officers spoke to a family member who advised them that his brother, a 22-year-old by the name of Mr. Porter Burks, was suffering from a mental health condition, and that he was, in fact, in crisis,” White said. “He also advised the officer that Mr. Burks was armed with a knife, and that he was concerned about Mr. Burks’ safety, as well as the community’s safety.”

The brother told police that Burks had slashed the tires on his vehicle, White said.

Burks shot, killed

Officers said they found Burks in the area of Snowden Avenue and Lyndon Street. He was walking in the middle of the street while holding a knife in his right hand, according to authorities.

The folding-blade knife is about eight and a half inches long, White said.

The knife held by a man who was fatally shot by Detroit police on Oct. 2, 2022. (Detroit Police Department)

The chief said a member of the department’s crisis intervention team spoke with Burks and tried to get him to drop the knife. Body camera footage shows multiple officers speaking to Burks from a short distance down the street.

“This officer told Mr. Burks that he was not in any trouble once he made contact with him, and that the officers were there to give him some help, but he needed to put the knife down,” White said.

He said Burks refused to put the knife down. Officers were trying to form a plan that included one of them preparing a Taser for use, according to White.

“Does somebody have a taser around here?” one of the officers could be heard asking on the body camera footage.

Porter Burks during a negotiation with Detroit police on Oct. 2, 2022. (Detroit Police Department)

“As they were trying to negotiate with Mr. Burks, without warning, Mr. Burks charged at one of our officers with the knife in his hand,” White said. “The officer, fearing for his safety, and the other officers, fearing for their partner’s safety, fired their weapons.”

Burks was about six feet away from officers when the final shot was fired, according to the chief. That’s too far away for a Taser to be effective, he said.

“As best we can determine at this time, 38 shots in three seconds were fired,” said lead investigator Christopher Graveline, director of professional standards and constitutional policing. “There were five officers who fired their weapon. At this point, it appears that (Burks) has 15 wounds on his body.”

The medical examiner will investigate those wounds further to determine how many times Burks was struck by gunfire, Graveline said.

“The officers had to stop the threat,” White said. “They felt threatened. Officers also on the scene had to assess the threat and stop the threat. There’s no time in three seconds and someone charging at you with a knife to look over to see what other people are doing. You, as a trained police officer, are trained to stop the threat. Multiple officers fired, as we’ve indicated, and that’s part of their training, because you see someone being advanced upon with a knife.”

White said officers rendered first aid to Burks and brought him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The officers involved are on administrative leave until the conclusion of the investigation. The findings will be turned over to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for assessment of the case.

Family reacts to police briefing

Family members of Burks spoke to Local 4 following the release of the police body camera footage.

They said they tried to get into the police briefing on Tuesday, but they were denied. After watching the briefing online, they told Local 4 they have a very different take on how the situation unfolded.

Family members believe police are responsible for Burks’ death.

“I hate to say, if anyone out here that has a family member, a loved one, or even a neighbor who’s suffering from mental illness: Help them yourself,” one family member said. “Don’t call 911. They might not make it. Don’t call for help. Don’t call -- please don’t call. If you love your loved one, try to help them yourself.”

Investigation into Burks’ past

Graveline said part of the DPD investigation involved looking back at previous encounters with Burks.

“What we have found is, unfortunately, a system that has failed Mr. Burks on several different occasions,” he said. “Over the last several years, there have been multiple times when police have been called due to Mr. Burks’ violent behavior, and has sought him to be committed into the mental health system.”

Burks suffered from schizophrenia, which manifested itself into “violent behavior,” according to Graveline.

He said that in March 2020, Burks stabbed two family members. He stabbed his sister in her neck and hand, as well as his brother in the top of his head as he came to defend their sister, according to authorities.

In August 2020, Burks stabbed his seven-and-a-half-year-old stepsister in the neck, officials said.

“Most recently, on June 26, the family called Detroit police out because he was walking up and down the block, looking to fight anyone,” Graveline said. “He was committed at that point to Sinai Grace psychological ward. Two days later, Detroit police received a call that he had escaped from that ward and was running in the traffic on McNichols.”

Police tried to chase Burks down as he ran in and out of traffic in his hospital attire, Graveline said. They caught up with him, and he punched an officer in the face, according to authorities.

“At that point, we deployed a Taser,” Graveline said. “That Taser did not take effect. It was only once three other officers -- so four, in total -- were able to detain him at that time.”

Burks was returned to the hospital, and a not-in-custody warrant package for resisting and obstructing a police officer was submitted to Wayne County prosecutors, Graveline said. That was signed July 21, and a warrant was issued July 28.

He was “apparently” released from the hospital, according to Graveline. At the time, he had an active warrant for his arrest.

“What we have seen is a pattern of him being brought to receive psychological services, and being released and/or not being followed up with taking his medication, and violent behavior,” Graveline said.

Neighbors react to shooting

Darlene Embry is still processing how Burks, her neighbor, was killed.

“He was like my son,” Embry said. “I’m so hurt for this.

“He don’t have a car. He walks to the store. For them to shoot him -- he had no gun. He had a knife.”

Dimitrius Roberson-Bey said several of the officers’ shots struck his bus, which was parked nearby.

“It’s reckless, because I’ve got five bullet holes in my bus, and y’all shot a guy down that only had a knife,” Roberson-Bey said. “If you’re looking at this from where they say this happened at, to me, it looks like they were just trying to shoot at his head. For bullets to be going that high -- it’s not good.”

Family hires Fieger

The family has hired Attorney Geoffrey Fieger.

“We are working hard to understand how and why a mentally ill citizen, whose family called for help, was tased and then reportedly shot over 30 times,” Fieger told Local 4 in a statement.

Click here to visit the family’s GoFundMe page.