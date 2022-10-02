Detroit police fatally shoot man who allegedly attacked officers after mental health call

Detroit police are investigating a deadly shooting involving one of its officers on Snowden Street.

DETROIT – Detroit police fatally shot and killed a man after responding to a mental health call early Sunday morning.

Upon arrival, Detroit police said they encountered a man armed with a knife. Police said a taser was used to subdue the man, but he allegedly continued to attack officers. That’s when the man was shot and killed.

It is unclear how many officers fired their weapons.

The investigation is ongoing. Detroit Police Chief James White told Local 4 he is committed to being transparent about what happened.