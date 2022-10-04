56 gaming machines seized during 4 raids in Redford Township, Taylor, Allen Park, Flint area

A total of 56 gaming machines and thousands of dollars were seized when officials discovered illegal gambling operations at gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor, and Allen Park, as well as a store in the Flint area.

Investigators with the Michigan Gaming Control Board and the Michigan Attorney General said they identified illegal gambling operations at four locations:

A gas station at 25845 Eight Mile Road in Redford Township

A gas station at 8808 Pelham Road in Taylor

A gas station at 19350 Ecorse Road in Allen Park

The Hot Spot at 5542 Fenton Road in Mundy Township , which is near Flint.

“We’ve seen an increasing number of complaints about alleged illegal gambling,” said Henry Williams, Michigan Gaming Control Board executive director. “The MGCB works closely with local law enforcement agencies to investigate alleged illegal gambling locations, which do not provide the protections associated with legal, regulated gaming and can bring unwanted crime to neighborhoods.”

On Sept. 28, officials seized one machine from each of the gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor, and Allen Park -- one slot-style game and two “coin pushers.”

Coin pusher machines allow a player to deposit quarters to try to knock money off the front edge of a platform into a tray, where the player can collect that money.

State officials seized $3,295 from the coin pusher machines and $290 from the slot-style game.

At the Hot Spot in Mundy Township, customers were offered chances to play casino-style games in conjunction with the purchase of overpriced snacks and merchandise, according to authorities. Customers received “promotional” gameplay through the purchases and can win cash awards.

A total of $9,141 in game-related cash and 53 machines were seized Sept. 29 at the Mundy Township store.

Michigan State Police troopers and officers from Allen Park and Redford Township were involved in the search warrants.

Suspicious or illegal gambling operations can be reported through a 24-hour anonymous tip line at 888-314-2682, or by email at MiGamblingTip@michigan.gov.