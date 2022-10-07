Man grabs worker by apron, fires shot into air during 2 separate armed robberies in Detroit

The clothing worn by a man suspected of robbing two Detroit dollar stories on Sept. 27 and Sept. 28, 2022.

DETROIT – A man grabbed a worker by her apron at one store and then fired a shot into the air at another while stealing money from both businesses in Detroit, police said.

The first incident happened around 3:35 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Family Dollar in the 15800 block of Grand River Avenue.

Officials said a man walked up to the counter, pulled out a gun, and grabbed the 42-year-old cashier by her apron. He demanded money from the cash register, took the money, and fled on foot, according to authorities.

At 3:52 p.m. Sept. 28, the man went into the Family Dollar in the 18200 block of Schoolcraft Street. Police said he walked up to the counter, pulled out a weapon, and demanded money from the 57-year-old cashier.

He fired a shot into the air and fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money, officials said.

Detroit police described the man as being 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black ski mask, black gloves with a white logo, black sweatpants, and worn black Timberland boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5840 or 313-596-5640, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.