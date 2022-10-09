67º

Local News

Dearborn Heights Fire Department sends elected officials through firefighting simulations

‘It’s good to see them out of their comfort zone’

Megan Woods, Reporter

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Tags: Dearborn Heights, Dearborn Heights Fire Department, Firefighting Simulations, Fire Ops 101, Wayne County, City Council, United States Congress, Mo Baydoun, Max Mitts
Dearborn Heights Fire Department hosted local leaders on Saturday to participate in an education program that simulates real firefighting situations.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Dearborn Heights Fire Department hosted local leaders on Saturday to participate in an education program that simulates real firefighting situations.

The program is called Fire Ops 101 and is put on by the city’s firefighter union. It allows elected officials to learn about what it is that firefighters do. They not only observe, but they also experience real-life scenarios.

Firefighters come in on their day off to help with this event. The day starts in the classroom with instruction, then quickly shifts to a more hands-on learning experience.

Fire Ops 101 is only offered every four years. Dearborn Heights Councilman Mo Baydoun is in his third term but tells us this is his first time doing this program.

Dearborn Heights Fire Marshal Max Mitts explained the action-packed day the firefighters union planned including, search and rescue, ladders in buildings, vehicle extraction, and advancing a hose line.

After the simulations concluded, the participants did a CPR class and left certified.

Watch the full story in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Megan Woods is thrilled to be back home and reporting at Local 4. She joined the team in September 2021. Before returning to Michigan, Megan reported at stations across the country including Northern Michigan, Southwest Louisiana and a sister station in Southwest Virginia.

email

facebook

twitter

Morgan is a Digital Editor and has been with WDIV since May of this year. She is also studying political science and communications at Wayne State University.

email

twitter