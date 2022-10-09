Dearborn Heights Fire Department sends elected officials through firefighting simulations

Dearborn Heights Fire Department hosted local leaders on Saturday to participate in an education program that simulates real firefighting situations.

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – Dearborn Heights Fire Department hosted local leaders on Saturday to participate in an education program that simulates real firefighting situations.

The program is called Fire Ops 101 and is put on by the city’s firefighter union. It allows elected officials to learn about what it is that firefighters do. They not only observe, but they also experience real-life scenarios.

Firefighters come in on their day off to help with this event. The day starts in the classroom with instruction, then quickly shifts to a more hands-on learning experience.

Fire Ops 101 is only offered every four years. Dearborn Heights Councilman Mo Baydoun is in his third term but tells us this is his first time doing this program.

Dearborn Heights Fire Marshal Max Mitts explained the action-packed day the firefighters union planned including, search and rescue, ladders in buildings, vehicle extraction, and advancing a hose line.

After the simulations concluded, the participants did a CPR class and left certified.

Watch the full story in the video player above.