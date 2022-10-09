Detroit man critically injured after using shoulder to avoid I-94 construction backup

DEARBORN, Mich. – A Detroit man has been taken to the hospital after he lost control of his car while driving on the shoulder to avoid a traffic backup on I-94 in Dearborn on Saturday.
Officials were notified of a crash on I-94 eastbound near Schaefer Road around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.
According to a Michigan State Police (MSP) tweet, investigations revealed that the at-fault driver was driving on the shoulder to avoid a traffic backup due to construction.
The 37-year-old man from Detroit lost control, collided with another vehicle, and rolled over.
The at-fault driver was transported to Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn with critical injuries.
Police say there were no other injuries related to this crash.
Traffic Crash:— MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) October 9, 2022
10/08 at 6:30 PM 18:32
Location: I-94 E/B at Schaefer Rd
Synopsis:
The Detroit Regional Communications Center received information of a rollover crash blocking lanes I-94 E/B near Schaefer Rd. 1/ pic.twitter.com/JZUHVu4H3e