Detroit man critically injured after using shoulder to avoid I-94 construction backup

DEARBORN, Mich. – A Detroit man has been taken to the hospital after he lost control of his car while driving on the shoulder to avoid a traffic backup on I-94 in Dearborn on Saturday.

Officials were notified of a crash on I-94 eastbound near Schaefer Road around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a Michigan State Police (MSP) tweet, investigations revealed that the at-fault driver was driving on the shoulder to avoid a traffic backup due to construction.

The 37-year-old man from Detroit lost control, collided with another vehicle, and rolled over.

The at-fault driver was transported to Beaumont Hospital in Dearborn with critical injuries.

Police say there were no other injuries related to this crash.