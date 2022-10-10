2 shot before crashing car on Detroit’s west side, police say

DETROIT – One person was killed and another was injured Monday morning in a shooting in Detroit.

Detroit police tell Local 4 that a fatal shooting occurred early Monday morning in the area of Grand River Avenue and Telegraph Road on the city’s west side. Two people were reportedly shot near the intersection of Bennett and Fenton streets.

One of the injured individuals apparently attempted to drive away, but crashed on Dale Street near Telegraph Road.

Police say both of the people who were shot were then taken to the hospital. One of them was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No other information has been provided at this time. The investigation is ongoing.