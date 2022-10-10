Wayne State University warns students of multiple fondling incidents on campus

DETROIT – Wayne State University’s (WSU) police department wrote to faculty and students on Monday regarding a fondling incident that took place on campus.

According to police, several female students reported separate complaints with similar incident descriptions.

First, a 21-year-old student reported that as she was standing by her classroom in the College of Education Building, a man complimented her looks and proceeded to hug her. Police say while he was hugging her, he rubbed her back and chest area. The woman also reported feeling the suspect’s lips on her cheek.

Less than an hour later, a 22-year-old student reported to police that she was in the STEM Innovation Learning Center when a man with the same description knocked on her door. Police say when she opened the door, he wrapped his arms around her and hugged her.

Approximately 48 minutes after the report from the STEM building, WSU police got another report from two 19-year-old females. They stated that they were in the Undergraduate Library when a suspect with the same description approached and hugged them. One of the women reported to police she felt his hand touch her outer thigh.

The suspect was last seen getting on the northbound bus on Woodward Avenue.

According to officials, the suspect is now in custody.