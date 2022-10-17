58-year-old man charged with assaulting 5 teenage women at locations across Wayne State campus

DETROIT – A 58-year-old man has been charged with assaulting and sexually assaulting five teenage women at locations across the Wayne State University campus in Detroit.

Frederick Barnett, 58, of Detroit, is accused of approaching several women between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 10 at multiple locations on the campus.

Police said he sexually assaulted an 18-year-old Detroit woman. He also touched a 19-year-old St. Clair Shores woman, an 18-year-old Detroit woman, and two 19-year-old Detroit women without their permission, according to authorities.

Detroit police identified Barnett as the person responsible for these incidents and took him into custody later that day, they said.

“The defendant is alleged to have randomly assaulted these victims in multiple venues on the campus of Wayne State University,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said. “This is unacceptable and should never happen on a college campus, or anywhere, for that matter. These alleged actions are highly offensive. We look forward to resolving this in criminal court.”

Barnett is charged with one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of assault and battery.

He was arraigned Saturday (Oct. 15) at 36th District Court and given a $10,000 personal bond on the sexual assault charge and a $5,000 personal bond for each assault and battery charge. Barnett must wear a GPS tether and remain on house arrest, if released. He isn’t allowed to have contact with the victims, Wayne State University, or any college campus.

A probable cause conference for the sexual assault case is scheduled for Oct. 24, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 31.

A pre-trial conference for the assault and battery charges is scheduled for Nov. 17.