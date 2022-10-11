Lawrence Tech University professor uses billboards to campaign for new kidney

It's a very unusual yet heartwarming story about a beloved professor searching for a new organ as Lawrence Tech University professor Dr. Scott Schneider is facing an illness that has him using multiple billboards to try and find a match.

You may notice a billboard with a unique request if you’re anywhere near 8 Mile Road and the Lodge Freeway, along with several other places.

“It’s very weird to put your name out there like that to basically ask for help,” said Schneider. “I’ve been on the transplant list for two years. So, basically diagnosed about three or four years ago to say, ‘hey, your kidneys are starting to fail.’”

With routine dialysis, the physics professor is at least stable. But His sister and her kids created the “Kidney4Scott” campaign, and the community, including the student body at Lawrence Tech, has been highly supportive as he’s a favorite on the university campus.

“When I’m in sporting events here, I dress up in crazy blue hair, blue deely bobbers, and things,” Schneider said.

That’s part of the reason why students are recording testimonials to try and get people to help their favorite professor.

Outfront Media even donated the billboard space to help Schneider with his search, making a total of six billboards in southeast Michigan.

“We bought some time on one of the billboards, but hey also have a campaign where they like to pick a particular story and say, ‘oh, we want to run with this,’” Schneider said.

Through it all, the professor remains optimistic.

“What are my choices,” Schneider said. “I mean, I’ll be all depressed and morose and make people around me miserable. That’s not a way to live. It’s humbling to know that you’ve got all this support out there, so I’m very grateful for that.”

Schneider is looking for Type O blood.

Those interested in donating can click here.