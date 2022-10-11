Northern Michigan paper mill fire burning for days, help from southeast counties arranged

MENOMINEE, Mich. – Firefighters and equipment from Oakland, Macomb, and Livingston Counties are being deployed to a Northern Michigan paper mill fire that has been burning for four days.

The fire began late on Thursday, October 6. Officials say the fire is expected to continue burning for several days.

Chief Brian Ball, the president of the Michigan Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS), said, “this has been a long fire that has been difficult to fully extinguish.”

To help, Ball says a ladder truck from Oakland County, a drone from Macomb County, and a ladder truck from Livingston County, have all been sent to the U.P.

Several counties in the U.P. are also sending resources to aid in the firefighting efforts.

According to a spokesperson from Resolute Forest Products, the fire started in a warehouse that contained pulp and waste paper.

Officials report no injuries in the fire.