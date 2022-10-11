76º

Search continues for man believed to have drowned at Sterling State Park

Witnesses say man was clinging to remote-controlled boat

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A man was seen clinging to a remote-controlled boat before going underwater at the Sterling State Park in Monroe County on Monday, according to police.

UPDATE: 49-year-old man drowns at Monroe park after jumping into water to get remote controlled boat

The Frenchtown Township Fire Department and deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were sent to a swimming area at 7:18 p.m. on Monday at the park. Witnesses said an adult man was in the water, yelling for help and struggling to stay afloat.

When officers arrived, they were not able to locate the missing person and they believe he went under the water around 300 feet from shore. The remote-controlled boat was found floating on top of the water away from where the man was last seen.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team and the Drone Team worked to search the area, including an extensive underwater search. The man was not located that night.

The search was temporarily suspended at 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Police said the search would continue in the daylight hours on Tuesday.

Police have identified the missing man, but are not releasing further information at this time. Anyone with information should contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7530.

