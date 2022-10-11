49-year-old man drowns at Monroe park after jumping into water to get remote controlled boat

MONROE, Mich. – A 49-year-old man drowned at a Monroe park after he jumped into the water to retrieve a remote controlled boat, officials said.

Frenchtown Township firefighters and Monroe County deputies were called at 7:18 p.m. Monday (Oct. 10) to a swimming area in the Sterling State Park in Monroe.

Police said they received reports that Corey Michael Carrabino, 49, of Monroe, had been seen in the water, yelling for help and struggling to stay afloat.

Carrabino went into the water to retrieve his remote controlled boat, which had become disabled, according to officials.

When authorities arrived, they couldn’t find Carrabino, and they determined that he might have gone underwater about 300 feet off shore. Monroe County divers and drones searched the area until 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The search resumed Tuesday, and Carrabino’s body was found around 12:55 p.m. Divers said he was in about eight feet of water and about 50 yards from the shore.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7530.