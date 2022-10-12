63º

Black Voters Matter bus rolled into Metro Detroit ahead of November election

‘We’re here to tell them that we won’t back down and to remind people that election day is Nov. 8′

Pamela Osborne, Anchor/Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Black Voters Matter, Michigan, Ypsilanti, Detroit, Highland Park, Avalon Village, Shamayim Harris, Mama Shu, Wayne County, Mama Shu’s Homework House, Local, Vote, November Election
On Tuesday, the national voting rights organization called Black Votes Matter brought their message and caravan to southeast Michigan, including in Ypsilanti, Detroit, and Highland Park, to encourage people to turn out on Nov. 8.

There is power in each and every vote is the message they brought to Avalon Village, and they spread that even further by going block to block in Highland Park, engaging everyone they saw.

“This is the first time I ever saw this,” said Egloris Turner.

Turner was a bit surprised to see full-size buses rolling down her Highland Park neighborhood. Her excitement only grew once she realized what all the commotion was about.

“We’re here to tell them that we won’t back down and to remind people that election day is Nov. 8,” Turner said.

Cliff Albright is the co-founder of Black Voters Matter. He says that they’ve been taking their message to small and large cities across the country.

“We believe that we have the power to decide elections in key states, whether its Michigan or Ohio or Pennsylvania,” said Albright.

He says that for proof of that power, look no further than the 2020 Presidential Election.

“It made them want to try and discount not the entire county of Wayne County, as they just wanted to get rid of the Detroit votes, by definition, means, Black votes,” Albright said.

But it’s not just the Presidential elections that matter. Because of redistricting, there could be no Black representation in congress for predominately Black neighborhoods.

“They want you to get out and vote, tell your family to vote, everybody get five people to go vote,” Turner said.

Turner has been doing just that in hopes of bringing about the change she wants to see in her neighborhood.

“Highland Park, we need a school,” Turner said.

As for Shamayim “Mama Shu” Harris, she’s just excited to see messages of positivity, and power in the form of mobilizing the vote, come to her community.

“It’s happened a couple of times, and it’s happening more often, and I think that’s a good thing,” said Harris.

Black Voters Matter donated $5,000 to Mama Shu’s Homework House where she continues to help kids in the community.

