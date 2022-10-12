Corvette driver killed in crash with with box truck in Macomb County

The scene of an Oct. 11, 2022, crash in Ray Township.

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The driver of a Corvette was killed Tuesday in a crash with a box truck in Macomb County.

The crash happened at 1:32 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) at 26 Mile and Romeo Plank roads in Ray Township, according to authorities.

Aerial video shows the collision caused the Corvette to crash into an electrical pole on the side of the road.

Deputies said the 34-year-old Macomb man driving the Corvette was killed. The truck driver was not injured, they said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

