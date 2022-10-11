2 injured in Macomb County crash involving car, box truck, electrical pole

Two people were injured Tuesday in a crash involving a car, a box truck, and an electrical pole in Macomb County. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) in the area of 26 Mile and Romeo Plank roads in Ray Township.

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two people were injured Tuesday in a crash involving a car, a box truck, and an electrical pole in Macomb County.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) in the area of 26 Mile and Romeo Plank roads in Ray Township.

Aerial footage from the scene shows a red car wrapped around an electrical pole on the side of the road. The front of a white box truck was also damaged.

Officials with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said two people were injured. No details about their conditions were revealed.

Officials continue to investigate.

The scene of an Oct. 11, 2022, crash in Ray Township. (WDIV)

