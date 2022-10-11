2 injured in Macomb County crash involving car, box truck, electrical pole

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two people were injured Tuesday in a crash involving a car, a box truck, and an electrical pole in Macomb County.
The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) in the area of 26 Mile and Romeo Plank roads in Ray Township.
Aerial footage from the scene shows a red car wrapped around an electrical pole on the side of the road. The front of a white box truck was also damaged.
Officials with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said two people were injured. No details about their conditions were revealed.
Officials continue to investigate.