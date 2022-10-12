69º

Local News

Detroit police want help finding missing 33-year-old man

David Douglass last seen on July 9

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Detroit Police Department, Detroit, Wayne County, News, Missing Michigan Man, Missing Man, Local, Local News
Police are seeking information about a 33-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 33-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

David Douglass was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Saturday (July 9) in the 1000 block of Lakewood Street in Detroit.

Police said It is unknown what he was wearing when he went missing.

The family told officials that he suffers from Bipolar disorder.

David DouglassDetails
Age33
Height6′1″
HairBrown
Weight195 pounds
EyesGreen

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5501 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter