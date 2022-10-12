Detroit police want help finding missing 33-year-old man

Police are seeking information about a 33-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 33-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

David Douglass was last seen at 3:30 p.m. Saturday (July 9) in the 1000 block of Lakewood Street in Detroit.

Police said It is unknown what he was wearing when he went missing.

The family told officials that he suffers from Bipolar disorder.

David Douglass Details Age 33 Height 6′1″ Hair Brown Weight 195 pounds Eyes Green

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 5th Precinct at 313-596-5501 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage