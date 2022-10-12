Man with 9 previous convictions accused of peering through windows at night from Warren backyards

WARREN, Mich. – A man with nine previous convictions for peering through people’s windows from their backyards is accused of doing so eight more times in Warren.

Police were called around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) to a home in the area of 11 Mile and Ryan roads in Warren.

Several homeowners reported that a suspicious man had been loitering in backyards and peering through windows in the evening and night hours. Officials learned the man had been seen several times over the previous few days.

Members of the Warren police special operations unit set up surveillance and received a call from a nearby homeowner. Officers saw the man trying to flee on a bicycle and took him into custody after a short foot chase.

He has been identified as a 57-year-old Ferndale resident.

Police believe the man might have tried to break into a vehicle in the area. His criminal history shows nine previous convictions for disorderly conduct/”peeping Tom,” according to Warren police Commissioner William Dwyer.

Investigators believe he is responsible for eight such incidents in Warren.

“This suspect was responsible for many crimes in Warren neighborhoods,” Dwyer said. “I am thankful that this suspect is off the streets and will not be frightening Warren residents any longer.”

The case will be presented to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday. Additional charges are expected in the coming days.