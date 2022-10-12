New body camera footage shows Warren police officers punch, kick 17-year-old during arrest

In June, a witness shot a video of Warren police arresting a 17-year-old named Tyler Wade, who ended up charged with fleeing and eluding, a weapons violation, and counts related to drugs. On Wednesday (Oct. 12), Wade's attorney put out police body camera footage as part of a civil lawsuit related to the rough arrest.

WARREN, Mich. – New video was released after a 17-year-old boy filed a lawsuit against the Warren Police Department over an arrest that left him injured.

Tyler Wade was arrested on June 6 and a witness recorded a video of the incident. Wade spent around two weeks in jail and was released on June 21.

Tyler Wade told Local 4 in June that the witnesses’ video of his arrest was difficult to watch. He said as a result of the excessive use of force, he had a concussion and blurred vision in his right eye.

“I have extreme headaches, dizziness especially in the back of my head at night time before I go to sleep and whenever I stand up I feel dizzy,” Tyler Wade said in June.

Now, Tyler Wade’s attorney has shared body camera footage of the arrest as part of a civil lawsuit. Tyler Wade and his mother, Bianca Wade, got emotional as the video of the arrest played.

The video shows multiple angles of the 17-year-old with his hands up immediately after being pulled over. His front door is pinned shut by an officer’s SUV and they’re commanding him to get out of the car and swearing at him.

The footage also shows Tyler Wade being punched in the face and head multiple times. He was also stomped on and kicked. Tyler Wade can be heard telling the officers that he was “not resisting” and that he has “my hands up.”

According to the attorney, there is an officer who attempts to de-escalate the situation while bringing out handcuffs.

The footage brought Bianca Wade to tears. She said she’s taught both of her sons that in situations like that they need to put their hands up.

“When I first saw the initial video, I saw his hands up so I knew he did what I’ve exactly taught him to do and for him to still be beat like that unnecessary,” Bianca Wade said.

Tyler Wade said he has been traumatized by the incident.

“Whenever I see a cop out or outside of the car, I’m just looking at him always. I don’t even trust him anymore,” Tyler Wade said.

In June, Warren police said excessive use of force is not and will not be tolerated. They also said an internal investigation found that only one officer involved in the incident violated policy and was placed on a lengthy suspension.

Tyler Wade’s attorney said that is not enough and the department needs to apologize and the officer should be fired.

Wade pled no contest to charges of fleeing and eluding officers, receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle. Police accused him of throwing a weapon from the vehicle, but he was never convicted of possession of a weapon.

Previous: Teen says he has extreme headaches, dizziness more than 2 weeks after rough arrest by Warren police

You can watch more footage from the arrest below. Warning: The images are violent and the audio includes explicit language.