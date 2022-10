A Detroit homeowner shot someone trying to break into their home, according to police.

DETROIT – A 35-year-old man accused of trying to break into a Detroit home was shot and killed by someone inside that home.

The incident happened on Wednesday before noon at a house on Loraine Street, which is near I-94 and Linwood Street.

Police believe the 35-year-old was trying to break into the home through a window when one of two people inside the home shot and killed him.

The gun has been recovered and the two people inside the home are being questioned.

