Clarkston Junior High School under shelter-in-place after threat written on bathroom wall

CLARKSTON, Mich. – Clarkston Junior High School is under a precautionary shelter-in-place after someone wrote, “I’m going to shoot up the school” on a bathroom wall.

The message was found Thursday morning (Oct. 13), according to a letter sent to parents and guardians.

Officials don’t believe the threat is credible, but they are taking it seriously.

The building is sheltering in place as a precaution, which means nobody can enter or exit.

All students and staff members are in their classrooms while Oakland County deputies investigate.

Parents and guardians are asked to avoid the building at this time.