Prosecutor’s office reviewing animal abuse charges for Macomb County veterinarian

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing a warrant request regarding a Macomb County veterinarian allegedly abusing his dog in Ray Township.

On Tuesday, October 11, a video was posted to YouTube showing the man beating and choking one of his dogs. The man’s son recorded the abuse and shared it online.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office is awaiting all information and evidence to make a full review of the case. As of right now, the office is reviewing the request for a warrant authorization.

Mark Hackel, a Macomb County Executive, said “we anticipate the signing of that warrant to take place before the end of today so that the individual involved in this matter can be held accountable.”

According to officials, all three dogs have been removed from the home.

