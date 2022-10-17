Driver turns herself in after 33-year-old man killed in Oakland County hit-and-run

Lines painted on the center of a road.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A driver has turned herself in after a 33-year-old man was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Oakland County.

The crash happened around 7:55 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 15) on 12 Mile Road near Balmoral Way in Farmington Hills.

When officers got to the scene, they found a 33-year-old Pontiac man lying in the grass. He was pronounced dead.

Police said a white Chevrolet Equinox left the roadway, struck the man on the shoulder, and fled the scene. They released information about the crash to the public, and a driver turned herself in Sunday morning, according to authorities.

The 68-year-old Southfield woman is cooperating with investigators. Her Equinox has been impounded.

Police said they will present their findings to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for review. The investigation is ongoing.