Man killed in hit and run in Farmington Hills, police ask for help identifying driver

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The Farmington Hills Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit and run that took place on 12 Mile Road near Balmoral Way Road in Farmington Hills.

Farmington Hills police report a traffic crash that occurred early Sunday morning.

Police received a 911 call at approximately 7:55 a.m., the caller reported a person laying in the grass off of 12 Mile Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the subject who was deceased.

The victim was identified as a 33-year-old man from Pontiac.

Preliminary investigation reveals that an unknown, possibly white vehicle was traveling eastbound on 12 Mile road. The car drove off the road and hit the man on the shoulder of the road.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating and identifying the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash.

Investigators are searching for a vehicle that may be white with minor front-end damage and a broken headlight.

Anyone with information about this investigation should contact the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.

This is an ongoing investigation, this story will be updated accordingly.