Rochester Hills man killed when Jeep crashes into SUV stopped at red light

John Swaintek dies from crash injuries

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A Rochester Hills man was killed when his Jeep crashed into the back of an SUV that was stopped at a red light, police said.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday (Oct. 12) on eastbound Auburn Road near John R Road in Rochester Hills.

Officials said John Bernard Swaintek, 74, of Rochester Hills, was driving a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee east on Auburn Road when he crashed into the back of a 2009 Ford Edge that was stopped at a red light at John R Road.

The collision forced the Edge into a 2020 GMC Sierra that was also stopped at the light.

Swaintek was taken to a nearby hospital by Rochester Hills firefighters. He died from his injuries.

Police said Swaintek was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

Neither the 49-year-old Utica man driving the Edge nor the 24-year-old Fennville man driving the Sierra were injured, according to authorities.

Oakland County deputies continue to investigate.

