Detroit man accused of beating roommate to death, leaving body inside home for days

DETROIT – A Detroit man is accused of beating his roommate to death and leaving the body inside the home for police to find days later, officials said.

Police were called around 1:40 p.m. Oct. 10 to a home in the 5040 block of Fairview Street on Detroit’s east side.

When they arrived, officers said they found the body of John Boble, 43, of Detroit, lying inside the home. Medical officials arrived and pronounced Boble dead from blunt force trauma.

Corey Stacey Canty, 44, of Detroit, is accused of murdering Boble, his roommate, on Oct. 8.

Canty was taken into custody Oct. 10 and charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder.

He was arraigned Wednesday (Oct. 12) in 36th District Court.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 26, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 1:45 p.m. Nov. 2.