Wild Lights holiday display returning to Detroit Zoo mid-November

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The beloved holiday light display strewn throughout the Detroit Zoo each year is returning next month and will last through the holiday season.

The annual Wild Lights display at the Detroit Zoo in Royal Oak is scheduled to kick off Nov. 19 and will be operating each weekend, and some weekdays, through the first week of January. Zoo-goers can walk through the outdoor nighttime display set up in the front half of the zoo.

See some of the 2020 Wild Lights display in the zoo’s video below.

In addition to its traditional light displays, officials say there are new features this year, including an “Enchanted Trail” and an indoor lodge with live entertainment, drinks and s’mores.

The event is set to run from 5 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on most Fridays and Saturdays, and from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. on most Sundays.

Tickets are required to explore the Wild Lights display. General admission tickets range from $17-$20, and additional packages -- that offer entry to specific exhibits -- are available for a higher price. An $8 parking fee is also required, and can be paid online with a ticket purchase, or upon arrival at the zoo.

Click here to learn more or buy tickets on the zoo’s website.

